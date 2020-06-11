Paul Finebaum Reacts To NASCAR’s Confederate Flag Ban

This week, NASCAR announced that it would ban the use of Confederate flags at racing events. It’s a decision that came shortly after Bubba Wallace said there is “no place for them” in NASCAR.

While it probably shouldn’t be seen as a controversial decision by NASCAR, there is a large amount of fans that don’t agree with that decision.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, college football analyst Paul Finebaum shared his initial reaction to the banning of Confederate flags. He doesn’t believe that move is enough to make the sport inclusive just yet.

“We live in a different world in 2020, but I really don’t think NASCAR outside of this statement has really tried to be inclusive,” Finebaum said. “I don’t think a lot of people are going to migrate or gravitate to the sport because of what the governing body announced.”

Finebaum also shared a personal story from his time covering NASCAR a few decades ago. It just puts into perspective how divided the sport has been.

Here’s what Finebaum said on Get Up, via 247Sports:

“When I started covering the sport in the 80s, NASCAR was a segregated sport,” Finebaum said Thursday on ESPN’s Get Up. “The only place you could find in the South that was more segregated than a NASCAR track was a Klan meeting. Maybe I have too many uncomfortable memories of going to NASCAR events and hearing (racial slurs) being thrown around by people in the infield and the grandstand as if it were just another phrase talking about who was going to take the checkered flag.”

NASCAR has never been considered a progressive sport, and Finebaum’s story just proves that point.

Who knows, perhaps this will be the turning point for NASCAR.