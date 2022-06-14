Paul Finebaum Reacts To Nick Saban Punishment Suggestion

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Much like everyone else, Paul Finebaum finds the Texas A&M administration's suggestion to punish Nick Saban pretty stupid.

On Monday, Texas A&M sent in a written request that called for the SEC to suspend or fine Saban after the comments he made about the university.

"Coach Saban’s statement is false, beneath the dignity of the SEC, and corrosive to the fabric of sportsmanship in college football as a whole and especially within the SEC," the statement read via On3. "We expect the league to take strong, public action against Coach Saban and the University of Alabama to demonstrate that such unprofessionalism and disrespect for Texas A&M’s student-athletes, coaches, and the university as a whole, will not be tolerated."

Finebaum spoke about that statement on his radio show on Monday and called it "petty."

“It comes off petty, it comes off petulant," Finebaum said (first transcribed by On3). "Whatever Jimbo said is his business. Obviously, Jimbo didn’t listen to Greg Sankey. He’s certainly not going to listen to anyone if he’s not going to listen to the commissioner of the SEC."

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, nothing is likely to come in the form of punishment for Saban.

The two teams will get to play each other on Oct. 8 down in Tuscaloosa.