Paul Finebaum Reacts To Nick Saban's Latest Jimbo Fisher Comments

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher storyline is only going to intensify as this week goes on.

The SEC meetings have gotten underway down in Florida and both Fisher and Saban are present.

Things got heated a couple of weeks ago when they had some words with each other through the media.

Saban threw some shade at Texas A&M when he said it "bought all of its recruits" in the 2022 recruiting class. Fisher then responded by calling those comments "despicable" and saying that he doesn't want to talk to Saban.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum liked what he saw from Saban on Tuesday during the league meetings after the latter spoke to the media.

"It was quintessential Saban," Finebaum said. "Anyone who has been around him for any amount of time knew what he was going to say. Nick Saban never engages coaches that are below him, that's not what he does. He treated Jimbo Fisher yesterday like a fly on your potato salad at the Memorial Day company picnic. Like shoo, get away."

The fun may just be beginning between these two coaches this week.