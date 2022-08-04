Paul Finebaum Reacts To Nick Saban's 'Rebuilding' Comment

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's hard to look at a National Championship runner-up season as a rebuilding year — unless you're the Alabama Crimson Tide.

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning on Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban called his team's 2021 college football campaign just that: a rebuilding year.

“Last year,” Saban said, “we had kind of a rebuilding year.”

On Thursday morning, SEC insider Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this perspective from the all-time great college football coach.

"This is very predictable... Whenever he loses a game, like a National Championship game, here comes the excuse," Finebaum said. "... I don't really understand it. Quite frankly, at some point it's not a great look."

Alabama went 12-1 on the 2021 season and finished the year with yet another SEC Championship victory. The team's only loss of the year came in the National Championship game against rival Georgia.

Saban feels some of his younger players will benefit from added experience heading into the 2022 season.

“I’m excited about the guys we have that our new to our program, new to our team,” he added. “And I’m excited about the young players that we had to develop and which one of those guys will actually be able to contribute. You know, we’ve had a lot of freshman play here and contribute to the success of the team. Our upperclassman have really embraced those guys in a positive way and I think that’s a good thing for our program. So, hopefully we’ll have some of those guys emerge.”

With star quarterback Bryce Young returning for what will likely be his final season in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide are expected to open the season as preseason No. 1.