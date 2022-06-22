Paul Finebaum Reacts To SEC's College Baseball Dominance

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the 2022 College World Series began, four of the eight teams hailed from the SEC with another two (Oklahoma and Texas) slated to join the conference at a future date.

Fast forward to today and the remaining four teams - Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Arkansas - are all current or future SEC teams. And Paul Finebaum loves it.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum credited the SEC's investments into all sports beyond football for their recent surge in baseball success. He believes that the conference's decision to improve their baseball facilities has landed them top recruits and led to their recent dominance.

“I think really the resources are more important, you can have good baseball in the West,” Finebaum said. “But ultimately, this trend started years ago… where if you don’t have a top-notch facility, you’re not going to draw players. Now, everybody is trying to outdo each other. You take a drive through the SEC and your jaw drops at these facilities.

“These guys aren’t dissimilar to SEC football players. They’re looking for opportunities to get to the next level. You can do that from a lot of places, even more in baseball, but success breeds success.”

The SEC's college baseball dominance seemed to have started in the early 1990s. As a conference they've won 13 national championships since Georgia beat Oklahoma State in 1990.

And their teams are consistently in the Final too. An SEC team has appeared in 12 of the last 13 Finals - 15 total times in that span.

However it is they've done it, the SEC has now become the dominant conference in college baseball.