Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Big Bruce Pearl News

SEC basketball has continued to grow over the years, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is taking notice. During a Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” the commentator spoke on the SEC’s college hoops evolution. Pointing to Auburn’s No. 1 ranking and Bruce Pearl’s new contract.

Our friend Paul @Finebaum visited with @MacandCube to share his thoughts on Bruce Pearl's extension with @AuburnMBB and a number of SEC basketball coaches making more money than their football counterparts. pic.twitter.com/vmXqALa4J2 — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) January 31, 2022

“What we’re seeing is the payoff of a long move toward making SEC basketball, not just relevant, but a big part of the conversation, and it is,” Finebaum said.

“I think you could see it all day Saturday with the games that were going on, on a big platform. And you have to credit Allen Greene for being bold. He could have wasted time on this, and let the speculation run and Pearl had continued to say he wasn’t leaving. But he didn’t waste time, he reacted, and this isn’t to me one of these situations where you regret it 2 or 3 years later.”

“Bruce Pearl’s already proven himself,” Finebaum continued. “Had he stayed at Tennessee, I think Tennessee would have won a national championship. Auburn’s already flirting with one, and not just flirting with one, they are legitimate, and right now many people feel like they’re the favorite.”

Finebaum also noted how far the university has come since the pre-Barkley era.

Pearl is certainly building something special down in Tiger country. And luckily for Auburn fans, he’s there to stay for what should be a long time.