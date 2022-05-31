Paul Finebaum Reacts To The College Football Playoff Rumors

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The SEC is growing impatient. As NCAA leaders continue scrambling to adjust the current College Football Playoff, the conference where it "just means more" may eventually implement its own postseason.

Believe it or not, that's an actual possibility. Greg Sankey has spoke about it before. The reality is the SEC has such a big audience it could work. And don't forget about the additions of Oklahoma and Texas in the coming years.

Paul Finebaum reacted to the recent rumors on Tuesday morning:

"I guess it is (a realistic possibility), Greg, but tell me this," Finebaum said Tuesday on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning, via 247Sports, "we know what the SEC Championship Game is valued at — you know where I'm going here — what would the ACC game or the Big 12 (be)? ... I don't think that's going to happen. I firmly believe that, when they come back to this — whenever they decide to come back to it — we'll be pretty close to where we were a year ago. Maybe it's eight. I don't know what it is. But I think there's just way too much money involved in starting this thing a couple weeks out. And even as much as I think the SEC is valued, there would be some years where, quite frankly, we wouldn't be seeing anything all that exciting, depending on how long this thing lasted, whether it's a one-day event (or more).

"I don't know how you could make it more than the top four in the SEC, because in years where you've had two super powers like we've had so often, these games really would not be particularly interesting."

Should the SEC break away from the rest of college football and start its own postseason?