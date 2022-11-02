Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Controversial Playoff Ranking

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

TCU may be 8-0, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum isn't trying to hear that the Horned Frogs should be ranked ahead of Alabama.

Appearing on Wednesday morning's "First Take," Finebaum said he had no problem with TCU landing behind the Crimson Tide and neither did Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.

“It’s just not comparable," Finebaum explained.

"The Big 12 is good. It’s entertaining football. But come on, you bring TCU over to the SEC and send them to Tennessee and send them to Georgia, and send them to LSU and Arkansas, and they’re going to have a loss. They’re going to have a loss anyway. We get all upset about this stuff and it takes care of itself.”

Russo seconded that notion. Replying, “I agreed with everything you said. You and I are on the same page."

Alabama is currently slotted as the No. 6 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings, behind: Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson and Michigan.