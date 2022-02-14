Paul Finebaum has been paying close attention to the Bryan Harsin situation at Auburn.

Harsin retained his head coaching position after Auburn’s inquiry team failed to find anything significant during the investigation. That doesn’t necessarily mean everything’s all sunshine and roses now, though.

Finebaum doesn’t anticipate Harsin working out at Auburn unless the program changes leadership at the top.

“It will take the right person in charge of the program that ends up staying a long time and builds his own power base,” Finebaum said during his weekly interview on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning,” via Saturday Down South. “A lot of what we’re talking about at Auburn existed at Alabama. It didn’t exist in the same way. There were just pockets of power brokers across the state. There was one in particular and it took Nick Saban to come in and say, ‘We’re doing it my way.’ But they did it his way and by winning so often and so many championships, he was able to coalesce his own group around him. But even if certain people didn’t like him, they had no authority or influence to say differently.”

The issue here is that Bryan Harsin doesn’t have many people in his corner. And now his 2022 season is going to be put under a microscope.

For now, Harsin remains Auburn’s head coach. But one mistake could cost him his job by the end of the year.