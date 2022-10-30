Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher Feud

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Jimbo Fisher-Lane Kiffin feud might give the Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban feud a run for its money from an entertainment standpoint. ESPN's Paul Finebaum was mildly amused.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M gave fans quite a show on the football field, but it was Kiffin calling out Fisher afterwards that proved to be the real spectacle. Kiffin was happy to call out Fisher for seemingly calling him "a clown show" - which delighted fans.

Appearing on ESPN's college football week 9 recap, Finebaum weighed in on the war of words between the head coaches of Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He dismissed it as "a sideshow" though.

“Jimbo went after him, called him a clown show,” Finebaum said. “I don’t think he said his name, but it was obvious. Some people thought he was talking about Saban, but he was talking about Lane. And now this. It’s quite a sideshow.”

Texas A&M had national title ambitions before the season after securing the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Instead, they're having one of their worst runs in recent memory.

Ole Miss, on the other hand, could be in line for a trip to the SEC Championship Game if they win out and LSU suffers another loss.

They get a bye next week before taking on mighty Alabama in Week 11.

The war of words for that game might be doubly interesting.