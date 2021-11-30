Paul Finebaum Reacts To Urban Meyer, Notre Dame Speculation

The coaching carousel got even crazier on Monday evening when Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly decided to take the job at LSU.

The idea was floated around during the day but it picked up a lot of steam in the evening when all of the college football insiders started to report it being done.

Now that is, that means Notre Dame is open and that instantly makes the school a hot spot for a lot of coaches.

Some have already speculated that Marcus Freeman could be promoted from the defensive coordinator position, or even that Luke Fickell could make the jump from Cincinnati.

There’s also been speculation that Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars could be a candidate but ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t seeing it.

“You’re right, he could have had the job when Brian Kelly got it. He turned it down to go to Florida where he won 2 national championships,” Finebaum said. “I think he’s burned that bridge, and quite frankly, I think it would be an atrocious choice. He has burned out everywhere he’s ever been. He has not shown us anything at Jacksonville and I think Jack Swarbrick the athletic director is far too smart to make a mistake like hiring Urban Meyer.”

Meyer has struggled in Jacksonville this season as the Jaguars are just 2-9 through 11 games.

Trevor Lawrence has also had a tough rookie season with only 2,369 passing yards and a 9/10 TD/INT ratio.

There has been no timetable set for Notre Dame to replace Kelly.