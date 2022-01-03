Paul Finebaum Reveals 1 Team Blew Him Away This Year

You never know what you’re going to get once bowl season rolls around. And the South Carolina Gamecocks are certainly examples of that.

Coming into the season, the Gamecocks were projected to win just four games. After their Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina, Shane Beamer‘s team finished with seven. Needless to say, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was impressed.

“What South Carolina did blew me away. When you look back to the preseason, it was impossible to predict where they’d end up,” Finebaum told “McElroy and Cubelic” on Monday.

At midseason, the college football personality was digging the Gamecocks’ graves. Telling the hosts, “I was there four weeks ago and I could not believe it,” Finebaum said.

"I think he's prepared for this his whole life." Was such a cool honor to speak with the legend Frank Beamer for a few minutes after he watched his son @CoachSBeamer wrap up his first season as South Carolina head coach with a Mayo Bowl win and a mayo bath. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/BWUNOmN74t — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) December 31, 2021

“You know, it’s a little bit — there’s no way to know whether he has worked.” he continued. “I mean, he’s won a couple of games. He beat Vanderbilt at the last second, he beat East Carolina at the last second, and somebody else, which I don’t remember and I really don’t even think it matters. But the fans still love him just as much.”

No doubt that Beamer’s done some really good things since taking over in Columbia. That said, Finebaum will be waiting to see if the 44-year-old coach can build on his 2021 success.