Paul Finebaum Reveals Cheating Going On In College Football

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another Monday, another Paul Finebaum appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning."

This time, joined the pair to discuss how college sports teams "have to cheat" in order to remain competitive in the age of NIL:

I want to make this clear before I say what I’m about to say. You guys know me, I spent the early part of my career thinking I could play a role in maybe cleaning up the cheating in college athletics. I’m on the other side of that right now. If I’m at a school that needs players, I’m going to go out and get those players

Finebaum went on to say that he doesn't even put the onus on the coaches. But rather, the governing body that is the NCAA.

I’m not talking about Nick Saban and Kirby Smart and Jimbo Fisher here, we’re talking about coaches that need star players to maintain their viability. I think everyone is pushing the envelope as much as you can and some are just obliterating the line between good and evil here. There’s nobody in charge. That’s why the NCAA saying they’re going to crack down on somebody is just comical.

If you’re trying to get a guy, like [Jordan Addison], you have to cheat. You’re not just going to call that guy up and say, ‘Mr. Addison, we’d love for you to come visit our school, we want to show you around, show you the library, the academic center…’ You basically have to do one thing: you have to show him the money. That’s where we are right now.

Finebaum has been consistent that there's always been cheating in college sports, it's just out in the open now.