Paul Finebaum Reveals His College Football Playoff National Title Pick

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have emerged as the betting favorites to win this year's National Championship game.

While plenty of people are high on the undefeated Big Ten squad, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum still believes college football dominance lies within the SEC.

When asked to name his National Championship squad for this season, Finebaum gave a simple answer: an SEC team.

"I'm staying in the SEC. I like Ohio State... Right now they are the best team," he said on Wednesday's episode of Get Up. "I still have my eyes on Alabama and Georgia to get a lot better... I'll see you in LA with the SEC teams."

Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia are all undefeated on the season. But while the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have slipped past some lesser opponents with uncomfortable final scores, the Buckeyes have absolutely dominated every game en route to their 6-0 record.

Who do you have in this year's title game?