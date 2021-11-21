Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick For The Heisman Trophy

Who’s going to win the Heisman Trophy?

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum revealed his current pick for the prestigious individual award on Sunday morning.

Finebaum has a quarterback leading the race right now, with one week to go in the regular season.

“Probably — and I say probably — Bryce Young,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter. “Until yesterday it was open to almost the entire country. Now, it’s narrowing down. Bryce Young and CJ Stroud had very similar days yesterday, and what’s going to happen next is big stages. Stroud has a bigger stage. The Michigan game is the game of the year in college football. Bryce Young is playing in the Iron Bowl, but it’s not to the same degree. The next weekend, I think, is going to determine it. Both will likely be in Big Ten and SEC Championship Games and who every plays best in that game and wins, I think could win the Heisman Trophy.”

Both Young and Stroud had huge days on Saturday.

The next two weeks will determine the race, with Alabama and Ohio State playing rivalry games next week and, assuming wins, conference championship games the following weekend.

It’s shaping up to be a fun finish to the race.