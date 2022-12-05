Paul Finebaum Reveals His Prediction For Deion Sanders, Colorado

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has officially accepted a head coaching job with the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

Sanders flipped the Jackson State program on its head and led them to a perfect 12-0 season this year. That being said, some have questions about how he'll perform at the Pac-12 level.

During a recent appearance with McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, college football analyst Paul Finebaum gave his prediction for Sanders at the next level.

“I think it’s going to be a tough job to make Colorado into a contender,” Finebaum said. “And I’m talking about a conference contender and a national championship contender. Now, can he get excitement? Yeah. I don’t know their schedule, but (College) GameDay will be there next year… That’s just Deion Sanders. He brings a lot with him.”

Colorado notched a wildly disappointing 1-11 season this year. Coach Prime plans to bring some of his Jackson State talent along with him, but it may take while to return this program to national prominence.

One thing's for certain: Sanders will bring some serious hype along with him to his new destination.