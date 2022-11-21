Paul Finebaum Reveals How The Iron Bowl Was 'Saved'

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Auburn was going nowhere fast under Bryan Harsin, but since taking over as the interim head coach, Cadillac Williams has given the Tigers something they haven't had in a while... hope.

Appearing on his regular segment with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Finebaum explained how Williams "saved" next Saturday's game against Alabama.

Carnell Williams has saved the Iron Bowl. This was a game that, quite frankly, not that many people were looking forward to. And guys, I don’t want to rain on the parade, the Iron Bowl, I’ve covered enough of these things where I feel like I have some knowledge of it. This was looking like one of the worst Iron Bowls in modern history. What Carnell has done is he’s given it a purpose.

The ESPN commentator went on to praise the job Williams has done for his alma mater. Saying it bothers him when people say that they hope he's retained by the next staff; instead believing that the Tigers legend should get a fair shot at dropping the "interim" tag.