Paul Finebaum Reveals If He Thinks Alabama Can Still Win National Title

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's no secret that Alabama has looked a lot more vulnerable this season compared to other seasons.

Alabama has had close calls against both Texas & Texas A&M before finally losing its first game of the season this past Saturday against Tennessee.

It was a game that had a lot of twists and turns before the Vols were able to get the shocking win.

The Crimson Tide now sit outside the top five in the latest AP poll which means they have some work to do if they want to make the College Football Playoff again.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that they have no margin for error heading into the home stretch of the season.

“They have no margin for error, I think that would be an understatement, but what do they have left?” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "They have a game at LSU, a game at Ole Miss and that might be the trickiest one because Lane Kiffin’s team is very good right now. If they win out, they’ll probably play Georgia or Tennessee in the SEC Championship game. They can get back in, but the way this team is playing, they had 15 penalties against Texas, Saban said we’ll correct all that. They had 17 penalties against Tennessee, that’s a bad trend line.”

Alabama will have another tough test on Oct. 23 when No. 24 Mississippi State comes to Tuscaloosa.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 7 p.m. ET.