Paul Finebaum Reveals If He Thinks Jimbo Fisher Could Get Fired

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher was expected to led Texas A&M into the national title conversation.

Instead, he's compiled the same record as former Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin, who was fired after a similar lack of success. Earlier this week, ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked if Fisher is on the hot seat following his poor start to the 2022 season.

"Perceptively, it’s very hot, and think about a couple things — this is his fifth year and in the offseason, his bosses gave him a new contract and a raise and the buyout, should he be fired, is $90 million," Finebaum said this week.

"Jimbo Fisher is his own boss," Finebaum continued. He doesn’t report to anybody. He does whatever he wants. So if they should fire him, that’s a $90 million payday. Now, what has he done? At Texas A&M, on the field he really hasn’t done anything. He had one good year. He won 10 games and was fourth in the country during the Covid year and lost to Alabama by 28. He’ll have three losses after Saturday night...and his predecessor was fired with a better record than Kevin Sumlin has now.”

It certainly doesn't seem like the Aggies will be able to get rid of Fisher any time soon.