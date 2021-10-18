Paul Finebaum Reveals If He Thinks Scott Frost Should Be Fired

What should Nebraska do with Scott Frost?

The Huskers are 3-5 on the season following Saturday afternoon’s tough loss at Minnesota. It was another one-score loss for Nebraska, which fell to the Gophers, 30-23, a week after nearly knocking off Michigan.

It’s been another tough season for Frost’s program, which has consistently knocked on the door of big wins, but failed to break through.

It’s Year 4 for Frost at Nebraska. This could be the fourth straight season without a bowl appearance. Should he be fired?

Paul Finebaum doesn’t think so.

“It’s one thing just to be doing a bad job,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s College Football Podcast, per 247Sports. “He’s not doing a bad job. And sometimes, you just get over the hump and you never come down again. It’s probably worth seeing if that’s going to be the case at Nebraska.”

Finebaum believes that Frost needs more time.

“When you fire a coach, you had better know who your replacement is,” Finebaum said. “And too often, we don’t ever see that. I’ve seen some of the worst coaching searches — Tennessee, just for example. I mean, how many times you want to go down that road? So, you better have an athletic director that knows what he’s doing if you’re going to unload a coach for an overreactive fan base.”

While that’s certainly fair, at some point, Frost is going to need to deliver a winning team. So far, that hasn’t happened.