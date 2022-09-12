Paul Finebaum Reveals If He'd Hire Urban Meyer At Nebraska

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska is set to have a wide-ranging coaching search after the program fired Scott Forst on Sunday.

Frost was let go after the Cornhuskers started out the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. They lost both games by a combined six points as Frost's issue with losing one-score games continued to get worse.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts saw enough after the loss to Georgia Southern and pulled the plug on Frost.

Many names will come up between now and the end of the season for the vacant job. One coach that could draw interest is former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks he'd be a good fit for the program, even though he has a lot of baggage.

“There are a few game-changers in college sports. I don’t know about the fit, but Urban Meyer is the kind of coach if you’re looking to change the dynamics unless you’re in the NFL. He’s still a good coach in college football, but is Lincoln the kind of place that Urban can fit in? He would certainly be on my shortlist," Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Tradition).

Meyer left Ohio State after the 2018 season and "retired" from coaching before he became the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach last season. He only lasted 13 games with him before he was hit with the ax.

We'll have to see if Meyer gets an interview at some point this year. For now, though, Nebraska will have to focus on trying to beat Oklahoma next Saturday at Noon ET.