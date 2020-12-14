Paul Finebaum Reveals Most ‘Intriguing’ Name For Auburn Job

Just minutes after the Auburn Tigers fired long-time head coach Gus Malzahn on Sunday afternoon, college football analysts were already throwing out names of potential replacements.

ESPN SEC football analyst Paul Finebaum is keeping an eye on a few possible coaches, but one names sticks out to him more than any: Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

“You knew Hugh Freeze would get mentioned,” Finebaum said on WJOX. “[Billy] Napier, of course, is always mentioned for jobs. I think the most intriguing name is Mario Cristobal. I watched him and have gotten to know him very well over the years since Alabama and now at Oregon. He’s a very intriguing choice. He has not had an incredibly great record at Oregon. He’s got a good record out there, he went to the Rose Bowl last year and won. But he does understand the neighborhood having been at Alabama and having recruited as well as he did. I’m watching him very closely.”

Cristobal’s success with the Ducks certainly makes him an attractive option. Last year, the coach led Oregon to an outstanding 12-2 record and a Rose-Bowl victory.

Maybe the even more attractive aspect of Cristobal’s resume for Auburn is his experience coaching in Alabama for an SEC program. Cristobal served as the Crimson Tide’s associate head coach and offensive line coach from 2013-16, proving himself as a top-notch recruiter.

If you pitched the job to Mario Cristobal a couple weeks ago, the biggest roadblock would likely be his continued success with the Oregon program. But, after winning their first three games of the season, Cristobal and the Ducks have dropped two straight.

Maybe he’ll return to the SEC after all.