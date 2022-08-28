Paul Finebaum Reveals What Nick Saban Is Like In Real Life

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's no secret that Paul Finebaum knows Alabama head coach Nick Saban pretty well.

After all, Finebaum has been covering the SEC for the last several years and is even writing a book about Saban. It's expected to come out in September of next year.

Recently, he went into how Saban is as a person off the football field.

“Believe it or not, I’m working on a book,” Finebaum said via Saturday Down South. "And he’s a big part of the book and I’m gonna try to explain the psychology of Nick Saban. He is not someone that you want to grab and probably be entertained by, but he can be fun. And one thing about (him) that you’ll appreciate is that the best conversations I’ve ever had with Nick Saban were not about football, but about music.”

It sounds like Saban likes a good amount of classic rock. He's a big fan of The Eagles, per Finebaum.

Saban's team will get back on the field next week when the Crimson Tide takes on the Utah State Aggies.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.