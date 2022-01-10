Paul Finebaum Reveals Who The Pressure Is Really On Tonight

The National Championship is taking place on Monday night as Alabama looks to go back-to-back against Georgia.

These two teams already played each other a few weeks ago in the SEC Championship Game and it was the Crimson Tide who blew the Bulldogs out, 41-24.

Bryce Young finished with 421 yards passing and three touchdowns as Alabama put up 24 points in the second quarter and then pulled away in the second half.

Paul Finebaum made his weekly appearance on WJOX’s McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning on Monday and thinks that all the pressure is on Georgia for this contest.

“It’s hard to get the SEC Championship Game out of one’s mind,” Finebaum said. “While I think there’s enormous pressure on Georgia, I don’t think there is any on Alabama. I’ve never seen Alabama come into a championship game with less pressure. They’ve already overcome everything.”

Alabama got into the CFP due to an overtime win against Auburn, plus taking down a Georgia team that had the best defense in the country.

Before the Bulldogs played the Crimson Tide, the most points they had given up in any game this season was 17.

Kirby Smart comes into this contest 0-4 against his former boss, but all it takes is one win to get over that hump. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.