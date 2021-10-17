Paul Finebaum Rips 1 Major Fan Base For Saturday Behavior

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went off on Tennessee fans for their behavior at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

Tennessee lost to Ole Miss, 31-26, in Lane Kiffin’s homecoming game on Saturday night.

Volunteers fans lost their cool late in the fourth quarter. The game had to be stopped when Tennessee fans threw countless objects onto the field, including golf balls. Ole Miss players and coaches had to leave their sideline, while Tennessee’s cheerleaders and band were escorted off the field for safety.

A Tennessee fan then threw a water bottle at Kiffin as he left the field following the game. Kiffin, in pretty epic fashion, caught the water bottle with one hand.

Finebaum was disgusted with his alma mater’s behavior.

“I thought it was classless and unconscionable behavior,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “It was an absolute disgrace. And I realize this — as everyone does, in a stadium of 100,000-plus, this was not just a handful. It was maybe a couple hundred. But that’s one too many. The idea that somebody would throw a golf ball and nearly hit Lane Kiffin — bottles, mustard packages, it’s hard to wrap your arms around what a bad and ugly look that was for the University of Tennessee.”

Tennessee’s school president agrees.

“I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game. Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student athletes, coaches, visitors, and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate,” Donde Plowman tweeted.