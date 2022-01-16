Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum.

During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.

“For me, I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks. Do you know the stigmatism of Alabama education? It ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard,” he explained.

“I don’t know if my degree would mean anything.”

More than an athlete 💯@KayvonT offers perspective as to why choosing @OregonFootball was about more than just what happens on the football field 🦆👏 (Presented by @FTX_Official #CFBPlayoff #FTXChampTailgate) pic.twitter.com/nNcCN6ktGf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 12, 2022

Finebaum ripped the Oregon Ducks star for what he said.

“That’s completely insane,” Finebaum said on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile. “I’m not saying this because I have a strong allegiance to Alabama, but I know the university well. I’ve lectured there. I’ve been on the campus a million times. That is a very good academic school.

“This isn’t the Alabama Joe Namath left Beaver Falls, Pa., to go there because he could ‘major in basket weaving.’

“This is an elite university that is not easy to get into anymore if you are an out-of-state student. The highest level of scholarship at Alabama rivals many of the top schools in the country. I found that argument really lame and stupid.”

Thibodeaux is the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.