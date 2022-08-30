Paul Finebaum Rips Marcus Freeman's Comments On Ohio State

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Week 1 is finally here for the college football season and there are plenty of good matchups to go around.

However, the game that's considered to be must-watch television this weekend is Notre Dame-Ohio State. Marcus Freeman returns to Columbus as Notre Dame's head coach as this is his first year on the job.

Freeman made some headlines on Monday when he said he would use being a 17.5-point underdog as bulletin board material.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum got ahold of those comments and slammed Freeman for them on Tuesday morning.

“Is Knute Rockne rolling over in his grave if a Notre Dame coach is feeling disrespected because somebody in Vegas doesn’t make him the favorite?” Finebaum said via On3. “This is really ridiculous because everyone knows, or should know, Ohio State is one of the best teams we’ve seen in a long time and Notre Dame is going through a transition. So, Coach Freeman, we all love you but calm down."

Who knows, maybe the Fighting Irish will surprise Finebaum and make the game a bit closer than he expects it to be on Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.