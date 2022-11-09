Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff.

And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing.

Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have absolutely no path back. This is unprecedented. Outside of [2014] they've been around, and of course, last year we were able to survive without them. But this is so unbelievable to think that at this juncture of the season, Dabo Swinney's team is done.

The Tigers dropped Saturday's game against unranked Notre Dame in embarrassing fashion, losing 35-14. Just two years ago, the Fighting Irish upset Clemson 47-40 in double OT in a mostly empty stadium.

This time around it was in front of a packed house of nearly 78,000.

After the loss, Swinney called it one of the most disappointing in his 14 seasons as HC. He and his team will try to pick up the pieces this weekend against Louisville.