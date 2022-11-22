Paul Finebaum Says 1 College Football Playoff Contender 'Can't Hang'

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We're getting closer and closer to finding out who will be in the College Football Playoff.

There are still two weeks of action left before the committee will have to decide on the final CFP rankings. If it were to start today, Georgia would play TCU, and Ohio State would play Michigan.

Of those four teams, Paul Finebaum thinks that TCU is the weakest and that it wouldn't be able to hang with them.

"I think if they (TCU) end up in the semifinals against Georgia, they're going to lose by three or four touchdowns," Finebaum said. "Last year when Cincinnati played Alabama, they couldn't hang with them and I don't think TCU can hang with any of the top teams right now."

That may sound a bit harsh considering that the Horned Frogs are 11-0, but there's a big difference between playing one of the top three teams and a team like the Texas Longhorns or Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs will have a great shot of making the CFP if they're able to win their final regular season game along with the Big 12 Championship.

They'll then have a chance of proving Finebaum wrong.