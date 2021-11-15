Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022.

That might no longer be the case, though.

Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points to FCS program Samford, before winning 70-52.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes Mullen is no longer as “safe” as we thought he would be.

“He tried to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes and acted like there was something to celebrate when it was truly a disgraceful afternoon in the annals of Florida football,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s College Football Podcast, per 247Sports. “I think he lost, I think he lost big, just perusing some of the content across the country (Saturday night) and (Sunday). I was on a plane coming back at the time and everybody on the plane was laughing at Florida and laughing at Mullen. I don’t know where he is right now.

“We’ve all said he’s safe but today it doesn’t feel like he’s as safe as he was. And he’s got two tricky opponents (upcoming) in Missouri and Florida State. And I dare say if he loses one of those, we will be sitting here afterwards wondering whether he’ll be back next year.”

According to reports, Florida is in “wait and see” mode with Mullen.

The Gators are set to finish the year with games against Missouri and Florida State.