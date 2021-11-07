Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”

Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks.

What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?

Finebaum believes it’s a “serious problem” for athletic director Scott Stricklin.

“It’s a serious problem, Matt, and everyone’s heard the numbers since the LSU game last year what Dan Mullen has done against Power 5s, and it’s really embarrassing, but I think we have to quit prefacing every conversation by saying Dan Mullen is an extraordinary coach, Dan Mullen is this and that doesn’t matter anymore,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s College Football Podcast, per SDS. “He’s at the University of Florida and this program has capsized. It has now, yes, I know there are losses to Alabama and Georgia, but those aren’t the losses we’re talking about right now. We’re talking about losing to Kentucky, which is also going the wrong direction. We’re talking about the LSU loss, and this loss.”

Mullen has been at Florida since 2018.

“There’s no explanation for it, and if you lose a heartbreaker on a 53-yard field goal, OK we can say the other team got lucky, the Florida team didn’t even show up for the second half, and Mullen tried to solve the wound by saying we had a bunch of players out with the flu. South Carolina I think was down to I think a transfer from St. Francis at quarterback.”

Finebaum isn’t sure how Stricklin will handle things.

“The question now is what is Scott Stricklin going to do down there,” he said. “Remember, Stricklin was Dan Mullen’s AD at Mississippi State, he hired him, he hired him because Chip Kelly and Scott Frost turned it down. And I think they have a serious problem there, because you really are going to have a difficult time selling Dan Mullen now as a long-term coach at the University of Florida. Is making assistant coaching changes going to overcome the fact that they have 5 losses. They still have a game at Missouri and against Florida State. I would have told you yesterday they’d win both games. I wouldn’t begin to tell you that right now.”

Good luck moving forward, Gators.