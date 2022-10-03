Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later.

Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end could be coming as soon as this week or next week.

“If the end was near last week, the end is nearer this week,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “I really have to anticipate it’s either at the end of this week or the next. Because the frustration in the Auburn family is boiling over.”

This loss comes just a week after Harsin's squad almost lost to Missouri. The Tigers blew a 14-point first-quarter lead and won on a field goal in overtime.

The Tigers' schedule is only going to get worse from here. They're set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs next week before taking on the Rebels of Ole Miss and the Arkansas Razorbacks after that.

It might be best for the university to rip the band-aid off before this likely gets worse.