Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach
Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.
A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer.
Saying on Monday's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning:"
I was watching that game on a plane at 32,000 feet, which is good in this sense because there’s nowhere to go. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I was in the Auburn section or even worse, on the Missouri sideline. Listen, there’s nothing else I can add in terms of the ineptitude, but I came away really depressed about both programs and the future of both programs. To me, the Bryan Harsin conversation has nowhere to go. It’s over for Bryan Harsin. He’s made no compelling argument to keep his job. You can celebrate a win and scream War Eagle guys, but watch is coaching during that game. It was sad.
Finebaum went on to compare it to the end of Guz Malzahn's tenure at Auburn, who received a longer leash from higher-ups at the university; pointing to Harsin's struggles in recruiting.
I think ultimately with Malzhan, it caught up to him at the end. His recruiting trailed off and I think as Georgia became a juggernaut on top of Alabama and LSU’s always made a difference, it just became more difficult. ... Some of it had to do with the knowledge that Malzahn was on his way out. ... For all the reasons you should get rid of Bryan Harsin or not, I think recruiting is really where it’s at. Before I got rid of him, I think I’d say ‘okay, we’ve seen your recruiting plan for two years, how is that different today as we head into December?’ I don’t think he has a compelling argument, really.