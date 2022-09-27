Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer.

Saying on Monday's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning:"

I was watching that game on a plane at 32,000 feet, which is good in this sense because there’s nowhere to go. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I was in the Auburn section or even worse, on the Missouri sideline. Listen, there’s nothing else I can add in terms of the ineptitude, but I came away really depressed about both programs and the future of both programs. To me, the Bryan Harsin conversation has nowhere to go. It’s over for Bryan Harsin. He’s made no compelling argument to keep his job. You can celebrate a win and scream War Eagle guys, but watch is coaching during that game. It was sad.

Finebaum went on to compare it to the end of Guz Malzahn's tenure at Auburn, who received a longer leash from higher-ups at the university; pointing to Harsin's struggles in recruiting.