Paul Finebaum Says Major College Football Program Is 'Mediocre' Now

Paul Finebaum isn't a fan of a certain SEC program right now.

The ESPN analyst thinks that the Florida Gators are "mediocre" right now and that they remind him of the Alabama Crimson Tide before Greg McElroy got there.

“Alabama went through this period of 15 or 20 years when almost everything that could go wrong, did go wrong,” Finebaum said during a radio appearance on WJOX, (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "However, it didn’t stop the fans, and Cole, you played during this era, but no matter what, you're doing a show in June and you know Alabama is going to have a losing season, or go 6-6, and you go to the phone lines and it's all of people saying ‘Alabama is going to win a national championship.’ That’s how Florida fans are. They cannot accept that they are really a mediocre program right now.”

Finebaum does have a point. The Gators haven't been a national contender since 2008. In the last 10 years, they've only won 10+ games in a season four times.

The program is also only a combined 14-11 in its last two seasons.

The athletic department is hoping that the team shows a lot of improvement this season under new head coach Billy Napier.

Napier was hired from Louisiana after Dan Mullen was relieved of his duties at the end of the 2021 season. Napier spent four seasons at Louisiana and went 40-12 overall.