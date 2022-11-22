Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt.

Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.

Those schools happen to be three of the four 11-0 teams left in the FBS, with TCU being the fourth. However, Finebaum doesn't see the Horned Frogs as a program that anybody should take seriously when it comes to the national championship discussion.

TCU was just able to escape from Waco with a one-point win over unranked Baylor this past Saturday and had a lot of trouble with Texas the week prior. Meanwhile Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan have largely dominated most of their games outside of a handful between the three.

With the Buckeyes and Wolverines meeting in Columbus for "The Game" this weekend, only one school will leave Ohio with a Big Ten East crown and shot at the conference title.

We'll see if that list of three becomes two after what should be a wild rivalry weekend in college football.