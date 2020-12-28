Paul Finebaum Names Several Problems With Urban Meyer, NFL

Paul Finebaum has shared his reaction to the Urban Meyer-to-the-NFL speculation. He’s not a fan of it.

The ESPN college football analyst does not see Urban Meyer as a good fit at the professional level. Meyer is reportedly interested in taking an NFL head coaching job. Several Sunday morning reports from NFL insiders confirmed Meyer’s interest in the NFL. There are expected to be multiple teams pursuing the three-time national title-winning college football coach.

Finebaum, though, sees Meyer as a poor fit in the NFL.

The voice of the SEC explained his reasoning during a Monday morning appearance on WJOX.

“I know last year there were conversations with the Cowboys and I think Urban, he’s itching to get back and there simply wasn’t anything in college that attracted him once Texas — he turned them down or they decided to wait,” Finebaum said on WJOX, per Saturday Tradition. “I don’t think Urban Meyer is a good fit for the NFL. I just think his approach is much better suited for college football. Urban Meyer is a very emotional coach. His temperament is uneven and I think the pro game would just grind him down because it never ends. And I’m not saying college football has an offseason, it doesn’t. But you do go from one thing to another where the NFL just never stops. And I also don’t know how Urban Meyer could get along with an owner. …And that’s one of the toughest parts of the job.”

Meyer is being linked to a couple of potential NFL head coaching openings, including Detroit and Jacksonville.

The legendary college football head coach is expected to make a decision on the NFL within a week or so.

Meyer, 56, retired from Ohio State following the 2018 season.