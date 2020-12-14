Paul Finebaum Shares His Reaction To Gus Malzahn’s Firing

After taking the field as head coach for the past eight seasons, Gus Malzahn has been fired by the Auburn program.

While Malzahn boasts winning seasons in each of his years with the Tigers, his performance as of late apparently wasn’t up to the team’s historic standards. Despite winning Auburn’s final game of the season against Mississippi State, the coach was fired on Sunday afternoon with a 6-4 record.

There are some mixed opinions about the program’s decision swirling around the college football world. Some were surprised by what they though was a rash choice — others felt it was a long time coming.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has covered SEC football throughout Malzahn’s entire coaching tenure with the Tigers. He said he wasn’t surprised at all by the decision.

“It was unusual to see an Auburn coach fired after a win. … It’s never surprising,” Finebaum said on WJOX. “It wasn’t surprising. Maybe the most surprising aspect of this is listening to the noise outside of Alabama, the columnists, the pundits all coming down on Auburn for making such a ‘garish’ move. But if you follow this program from day to day … this is not a surprise. We’ve had endless conversations on Monday mornings the last four seasons about Gus Malzahn’s future. At some point, if the program is stuck, regardless of the buyout and regardless of the actual record, it’s useless to continue. He did not have a lot of support from the fan base.

“There were trustees who were trying to fire him for years and were openly critical, not publicly but to anyone that would listen to them privately about the decision three years ago to contain him. If you’re going to try to continue to have excellence, then move on.”

While Malzahn may not have gone out on top, Finebaum said his legacy as a solid coach will be remembered fondly.

“I will remember him well. I think Gus Malzahn, while he was aloof and underwhelming at times, publicly, monotone, I think he’ll be remembered as a very good, winning coach who nearly had Auburn a national championship, was able to beat Nick Saban where others were not and never embarrassed the program. Separates him from others who have been in that position over the years.”

Now, the search for the next Auburn head coach begins. There’ve already been some interesting names thrown out there.

Let’s see who steps up to the plate.