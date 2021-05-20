Paul Finebaum Shares What He’s Hearing About Tua Tagovailoa

Entering the NFL last season as one of the game’s top rookie quarterbacks, No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa was expected to make a splash with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

While the former Alabama QB did eventually work his way up to the starting position, he didn’t exactly wow in his league debut. On multiple occasions during the final stretches the Dolphins’ season, Tagovailoa was benched after some less-than-impressive performances.

Looking at his up-and-down rookie year, outside fans and analysts are unsure if Tua can turn the corner as a consistent QB1 option. Within the Miami organization though, coaches, executives and fellow teammates have the utmost confidence in their young quarterback.

Taking these inside opinions into account, ESPN football analyst Paul Finebaum believes Tua is in for a breakout year in 2021.

“Yeah, he looked tentative last year. He was coming off an injury, he had an injury. He looked shaky at times,” Finebaum explained on ESPN’s Get Up. “But, based on what I see, based on what I’ve heard from friends of his and coaches, [Tua]’s about to break out. … He is set up for a huge second season.”

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dolphins added an extra weapon to build around Tua in Jaylen Waddle. As former Alabama teammates, these two should have no issue rekindling the connection they once had at the collegiate level.

Through 10 games and nine starts last season, Tagovailoa logged 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 64.1 completion percentage.

The second-year Miami QB will look to improve those numbers in his first full season as a starter in 2021.