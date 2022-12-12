Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is hoping for a full recovery. But as for the circumstances surrounding his emergency, Finebaum said that Leach recently missed a few scheduled appearances.

"I know right now everybody is searching for things to say because we really don’t know very much," Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. "What we think we know, though, other than what the school has said, is that he has missed a couple of appearances in recent days...

"He was supposed to be in Vegas last week where Sylvester Croom was being honored. And then I believe he was supposed to be in (Florida) for the bowl game and he ended up not being there. That alarmed some people and then we heard the news yesterday… I can’t speculate beyond what what everyone has been saying but it is a jarring thing to wake up to on a Monday morning, to say the least."

Beyond that, Finebaum didn't have much to say on the matter.

Mike Leach is coming off his best year with the Bulldogs to date, going 8-4 in the regular season with wins over ranked Texas A&M and Ole Miss teams en route to securing a spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.

But right now the only priority is ensuring that Leach gets healthy and makes a full recovery.

We wish Coach Leach the best.