Paul Finebaum Show Had New Hosts Today: Fans React

Paul Finebaum had a couple of guest hosts in for him during his show on Monday.

Richard Johnson was behind the desk while Spencer Hall was right next to him. Finebaum even got a picture of them doing the show and posted it to his Twitter account.

Fans were quick to react to this tweet and loved that both Hall and Johnson were hosting the show.

Johnson has come on Finebaum's show numerous times and currently does work for Sports Illustrated and the SEC Network. He also hosts the Split Zone Duo podcast with Steven Godfrey and Alex Kirshner.

Hall is a co-host of Thinking Out Loud on SEC Network with Johnson and Brandon Boykin, plus writes a couple of articles a week for his website Channel 6.

He also hosted the Shutdown Fullcast until February of this year.