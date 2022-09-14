Paul Finebaum Suggests 1 College Football Coach Needs To Win This Weekend

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There is pressure mounting on Texas A&M heading into this Saturday's game against Miami.

The Aggies lost to the Mountaineers of Appalachian State last Saturday 17-14 in an upset that not many saw coming. They're now 1-1 heading into that crucial showdown against the Hurricanes.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks that Jimbo Fisher is in win-now mode heading into that contest.

“He is in a must-win mode now,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "He’s not getting fired. The reason? It would cost $90 million to get rid of him right now. But he is in trouble in terms of perception. He’s got a worse record than the person they fired to make room for him, Kevin Sumlin."

The Aggies are currently the No. 24 team in the country, while the Hurricanes are ranked a bit higher at No. 13.

This contest will take place from College Station on Sept. 17 and will start at 9 p.m. ET.