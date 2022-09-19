Paul Finebaum Suggests Interesting Name For Next Auburn Coach

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Like many, Paul Finebaum is over the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn.

And on Monday, the ESPN personality tossed out an interesting name to be his replacement: Liberty's Hugh Freeze.

During a recent podcast appearance with colleague Matt Barrie, Finebaum said that he could see a return to the SEC for the former Ole Miss head coach.

A couple of years ago I was in Oxford and I went to dinner with him and he is a very compelling individual. And he went through all the things that brought him to the unemployment line briefly. And I’m gullible Matt. If you’d been there, you would have been nodding your head going — I’m voting for you Hugh, whatever you’re selling. That’s how good he is.

Finebaum went on to laud Freeze's aggressiveness and the talent that he would have coaching the Tigers.

And you think about that, I mean, I love the two-point conversion. You don’t want to go into overtime against mighty Wake Forest. He’s beaten a couple of ACC teams, he’s almost won every one of these games. That’s how… and that’s with Liberty talent. Can you imagine Auburn talent? And he knows that, he and [Gus] Malzahn were very close friends. He knows the terrain, I think his daughter even went there for a while so he knows the way at Auburn. He’s definitely a name you have to keep your eye on.

The Gus Malzahn factor could prove to be a big one in possibly landing Freeze at Auburn.