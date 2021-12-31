Paul Finebaum Sums Up What Makes Alabama Football So Great

Alabama is gunning for its second-straight National Championship after beating Ohio State last year.

First up for this year, the Crimson Tide get the Cincinnati Bearcats as the latter went undefeated in the AAC this season.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum appeared on the SEC Network and touched on what makes Alabama outstanding every year. It all starts with head coach Nick Saban.

“Let me shock all of you by saying it starts with Nick Saban,” Finebaum said. “He’s got such an infrastructure there. He originated this. I remember somebody here in this stadium said what Alabama is doing under Saban is what the Cowboys have here because it’s such a well-oiled machine.”

"It's just the best-structured organization that I think college football has ever had and now everyone else is trying to replicate it."

Alabama took down Georgia in the SEC Championship game and has had a fantastic season due to replacing the talent that was lost from last year.

Despite quarterback Mac Jones leaving, he was replaced by Bryce Young, who just won the Heisman as a sophomore. He finished with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions during the regular season.

Despite Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith leaving, Saban had Brian Robinson Jr., and Ohio State transfer receiver Jameson Williams step up in their places.

Alabama-Cincinnati is currently being televised by ESPN.