Paul Finebaum ‘Suspicious’ Of 1 Major Coaching Candidate

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t quite buying one candidate to fill Florida’s coaching vacancy.

Since the firing of Dan Mullen, there have been a host of rumors that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier could fill the position. However, Finebaum is suspicious.

“I’m very suspicious of one thing — why was Billy Napier the first name attached to this job?” the podcast host asked. “I overthink things sometimes, but I also know how agents work and I’ll leave it at that.”

Florida or LSU job better? Paul Finebaum ranks them, addresses differences https://t.co/ZVHIYQYiqJ — SEC Football News (@SECfootball) November 22, 2021

“I think it means his agents are pushing him towards that job and letting somebody at Florida know if you want him, you’ve got about 12 hours to close the deal.”

Napier‘s name had been floating around due to his SEC ties.

The Ragin’ Cajun’s coach served on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff and reportedly turned down HC opportunities from Mississippi State and South Carolina before taking his current job.

Gator fans better start learning about Billy Napier really quick — Ryan Green (@RyanGreen1010XL) November 22, 2021

The Gators have been in a tailspin over their last 11 SEC games. With just a 2-9 record in that span, Florida will conduct its nationwide coaching search in hopes of finding the school’s next Urban Meyer.

The last time the Florida Gators won a national championship, Barack Obama was in his first year in office and Flo Rida’s “Low” topped the charts.

In other words, it’s been a while.