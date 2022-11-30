Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.

Appearing on First Take this week, Finebaum argued that Ohio State shouldn't necessarily replace TCU in the College Football Playoff if the Horned Frogs lose in the Big 12 Championship Game. Instead, he believes that they should replace USC at No. 4 if the Trojans lose to Utah since it would be their second loss this season to the Utes.

“TCU, to me, should not lose a spot because they are in a championship game and Ohio State isn’t, and I think that’s really the rub here… Southern Cal would drop out because it’s a second straight loss,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Tradition.

Ohio State narrowly edged out Alabama for that coveted No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. No two-loss team has ever been admitted into the College Football Playoff though, and Alabama's No. 6 spot suggests that they could get in if TCU and USC both lose.

Right now it appears that Georgia and Michigan are in whether they win or lose their respective conference title games. TCU and USC's positions are a little more tentative given TCU's easier schedule and USC's previous loss to Utah.

The formula for all four of those teams is simple: Win and you're in.

A loss for USC would - and probably should - spell the end for them. It's a potential TCU loss to Kansas State that has everyone scratching their heads.

Will Ohio State find a way into the College Football Playoff?