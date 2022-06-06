Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Major Coach Should Face More Pressure

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks Jimbo Fisher should be facing much more pressure to win big this upcoming season.

Fisher's feud with Nick Saban has certainly taken some of the spotlight off the Aggies, who wrangled in the best recruiting class of the 2022 cycle.

“This is not a 2-way feud, Nick Saban doesn’t care,” Finebaum said during his regular visit with “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, via Saturday Down South. “I think in terms of Jimbo Fisher, not 1 thing has changed in 3 weeks. I think he feels the same way, I think he’s just as angry. He has no interest in that relationship.”

With that being said, Fisher needs to face reality. The pressure is one for Texas A&M to win big later this fall.

“I don’t know why this guy doesn’t have more pressure,” Finebaum said. “But every time I talk to a Texas A&M reporter, or a Texas A&M fan, they’re all in.

“If his record is not vastly improved a year from now, I cannot imagine why Jimbo Fisher would not be the story of next summer, in terms of the pressure on him to finally succeed."

It's now or never for Fisher and the Aggies.

Will Texas A&M shock the college football world and win the SEC this upcoming season?