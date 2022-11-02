Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it.

Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.

Michigan was ranked at No. 5, just behind Clemson even though Harbaugh's team is also undefeated so far. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the Wolverines are in trouble since the committee didn't like their non-conference schedule.

“It looked to me like Michigan is in trouble unless they beat Ohio State because their nonconference schedule was dinged up by the Committee,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Tradition.

Michigan played Colorado State, Hawaii, and UConn before it got into conference play. The Wolverines won those games by a combined score of 166-17.

All they can do is control what they can control. If they're able to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes and win the conference championship, they'll definitely be heading to the CFP.