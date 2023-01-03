Paul Finebaum Trolled Major College Football Coach Tuesday

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a dig at USC's Lincoln Riley while praising TCU for its College Football Playoff win over the weekend.

Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC commentator took aim at the former Big-12 coach. Saying, "I like the fact that TCU, of all the schools, did what Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma could not."

I think it shows for whatever reason you want to land on, college football is in one of the greatest transformations we've ever seen. The TCU story, unranked to the national championship game. Tulane, 2-10, to beating a legitimately good team in a major bowl game. These are things that are not expected. They're just downright shocking.

Finebaum went on to say that it's easy to overlook the Horned Frogs, but they're a real team. Although he doesn't believe they have a legitimate shot at beating No. 1 Georgia.

I think it would be easy to be dismissive of TCU and I certainly was early on. We're conditioned to laugh at schools like that and say well they couldn't compete on this level. Having said all that, I don't think they can win Monday night and that's not a shot at what they've accomplished. It's just, I think Georgia to me, has too many weapons across the board, but it is one of the more compelling matchups. We've never really had a Cinderella story in the College Football Playoff before.

We'll find out when the two teams meet Monday in Los Angeles.