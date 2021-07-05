Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League.

Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

It hasn’t been a completely smooth transition for Meyer, though. He’s faced some scrutiny for some personnel moves – most notably the addition of Tim Tebow – and was hit with a fine for offseason activity.

“I’ll try not to sound like a broken record, but this is not going to work,” Finebaum said on Friday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN. “It may work short-term because he has Trevor Lawrence and you can build a team, but ultimately, Urban Meyer is going to flame out.”

“You laid it out very eloquently there,” Finebaum said to Mike Greenberg, who had covered the head coach’s controversies. “It’s already happening. This guy does not get along with rules. He does not like to be told what to do. It didn’t work at Florida when he fled, it didn’t work at Ohio State when he battled the administration and finally walked off, or was pushed out, and it’s not going to work here.”

Not everyone agrees with Finebaum, though.

“I am not a Meyer fan but he is a winner. Very emotional, but a winner,” one fan tweeted.

“Tell me you’re a hater without telling me you’re a hater,” another fan added.

“Weird. He has championships,” one said.

Meyer has moved around a decent amount, but he has won everywhere he’s been. The NFL is a different challenge, of course, but if he sticks in Jacksonville for six or seven years and makes the playoffs a couple of times, does that qualify as “flaming out?”

Only time will tell.