Paul Finebaum Was Asked If Lane Kiffin Could Replace Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has the Ole Miss Rebels off to one heck of a start this season.

They're 5-0 after upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday and look like a dark horse to win the SEC this season.

Despite that, numerous media pundits want to continually talk about Kiffin's future. He's been linked to a lot of high-profile head coaching jobs in the past year (most recently Nebraska) as many wonder if he could do better.

Another school that could come calling at some point is Alabama. It sounds weird to say, but Nick Saban won't coach forever especially since he's already 70.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked about that possibility during a radio appearance but thinks that it would be unlikely since Saban's still signed until 2030.

“Well, I think it would be dangerous for Lane Kiffin to gamble on when Nick Saban is going to retire,” Finebaum said via On3 Sports. "And also, unless someone could guarantee him that job – I don’t think anyone could guarantee him that. I think Lane Kiffin would be an attractive candidate, but I don’t think Lane Kiffin is really a patient person and I have a hard time believing that he would sit around waiting for Nick Saban to determine what’s next, unless Nick Saban said, ‘Lane, this is my last year.’ And Greg, what do you think the odds are of Nick Saban confiding anything in Lane Kiffin?”

Saban is going to have his job until he doesn't want it anymore. He has a lifetime contract with that program (unless it falls out of relevancy in the next couple of years).

It would be pretty fascinating to see Kiffin coach the Crimson Tide down the line, but right now it looks unlikely to happen.